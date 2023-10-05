Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Hungarian Nobel laureate to donate prize money to Ukraine charity

by Elsa Court October 5, 2023 2:34 PM 1 min read
Ferenc Krausz addresses a news conference after co-winning the Nobel Prize in Physics on Oct. 3, 2023 in Garching, Germany. Krausz, who works at the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics, shares the award with Pierre Agostini and Anne L'Huillier for their work on attosecond pulses. (Photo by Alexandra Beier/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Hungarian-born scientist Ferenc Krausz, who was one of the three joint winners of the Nobel Prize in Physics awarded on Oct. 3, said that he plans to donate the prize money to a charity he founded last year to help Ukraine.

The day he won the Nobel Prize, Krauz told Deutschlandfunk Radio that he continues to donate any prize money he wins to Science4People, an organization he set up in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Science4People partners with Ukrainian non-profits to provide learning opportunities to schoolchildren and works internationally to help Ukrainian students access higher education for free.

Krausz, who is the director of the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics in Germany, was awarded the Nobel Prize along with Pierre Agostini and Anne L'Huillier for their research into attosecond physics.

The three scientists will share a prize worth 11 million Swedish krona ($990,400).

Krausz said that over the last year, he has donated money won from prizes, such as from the Frontiers of Knowledge Award he received in February 2023, to Science4People.

Nobel Foundation bars Russia, Belarus, Iran envoys from award ceremony in Sweden
The Nobel Foundation announced on Sept. 2 that it would not invite Russian, Belarusian, or Iranian ambassadors to Sweden to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Elsa Court
