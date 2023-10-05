Hungarian Nobel laureate to donate prize money to Ukraine charity

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Hungarian-born scientist Ferenc Krausz, who was one of the three joint winners of the Nobel Prize in Physics awarded on Oct. 3, said that he plans to donate the prize money to a charity he founded last year to help Ukraine.

The day he won the Nobel Prize, Krauz told Deutschlandfunk Radio that he continues to donate any prize money he wins to Science4People, an organization he set up in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Science4People partners with Ukrainian non-profits to provide learning opportunities to schoolchildren and works internationally to help Ukrainian students access higher education for free.

Krausz, who is the director of the Max Planck Institute for Quantum Optics in Germany, was awarded the Nobel Prize along with Pierre Agostini and Anne L'Huillier for their research into attosecond physics.

The three scientists will share a prize worth 11 million Swedish krona ($990,400).

Krausz said that over the last year, he has donated money won from prizes, such as from the Frontiers of Knowledge Award he received in February 2023, to Science4People.