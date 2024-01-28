Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Hungarian far-right leader calls for seizure of Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast if Russia wins war

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 28, 2024 4:18 PM 3 min read
Laszlo Toroczkai, the leader of the Hungarian far-right party Our Homeland, delivers a speech in Budapest on Oct. 23, 2018. (Peter Kohalmi/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Hungarian far-right party Our Homeland declared its claim to Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast if Ukraine loses the war, party leader Laszlo Toroczkai said on Jan. 27.

Zakarpattia Oblast, bordering Slovakia and Hungary to the west, and Romania to the south, has a significant population of ethnic Hungarians. The issue of minority rights has created friction between Hungary and Ukraine, particularly centered around Ukrainian state linguistic policies.

The language law that has long been a source of strife between Hungary and Ukraine was instituted in 2017 and requires at least 70% of education above fifth grade to be conducted in Ukrainian.

In response to criticism, Ukraine has said that it does not intend to limit the linguistic rights of its minorities but rather to simply ensure that all Ukrainian citizens have the sufficient capability to speak the national language, Ukrainian.

Our Homeland has called for increased autonomy for ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine and in other neighboring countries with a Hungarian diaspora.

The party, which currently holds six seats out of a total of 199 in Hungary's parliament, has been criticized for its nativist views and rhetoric. Toroczkai has made a number of controversial statements, including some deemed to be antisemitic, anti-Roma, and anti-immigrant.

Dora Duro, a member of Our Homeland in the Hungarian parliament, also said in an interview with the Russian state-controlled media outlet Izvestia in April 2023 that Ukraine would need Russia's permission to join NATO.

Toroczkai's comments about the proposed plan to claim Ukrainian territory came at a party conference in Budapest, which was also attended by representatives of other far-right parties from Europe, including Alternative for Germany (AfD) and the Dutch Forum for Democracy.

"If this war ends up with Ukraine losing its statehood, because this is also on the cards, then as the only Hungarian party taking this position, let me signal that we lay claim to (Zakarpattia Oblast)," Toroczkai said.

Hungary's Foreign Ministry did not respond to requests for comment on Toroczkai's statements, Reuters said.

The news came ahead of a meeting between Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto scheduled to take place on Jan. 29 in the Zakarpattia Oblast city of Uzhhorod.

In the leadup to Szijjarto's visit, the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet, considered to be closely affiliated with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, published an article condemning the state of Ukraine's press freedom. It also criticized Ukrainian media directives for journalists to use the official Ukrainian spelling of city names instead of the Russian version.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has continued an ongoing process of “de-Russification” that gained momentum after the EuroMaidan Revolution in 2014. Reclaiming Ukrainian names of cities has been a key element of this process.

Ukraine is still working on organizing a visit from Orban to Ukraine. The Hungarian prime minister said he had received an invitation from President Volodymyr Zelensky in December 2023 to hold a bilateral meeting in the future and accepted it.

Orban last visited Ukraine in 2010.

Hungary continues to undermine Western efforts to support Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. Budapest has maintained warm relations with Moscow amid the all-out war, and top Hungarian officials have visited Russia repeatedly since February 2022. Orban also met Russian President Vladimir Putin in October 2023 in Beijing.

Hungary blocked a 50 billion euro ($54 billion) aid package from the EU in December 2023 that was supported by all other member states. EU leaders are set to reconvene on the issue on Feb. 1, with Brussels signaling that a deal might be reached even without Hungary's approval.

Opinion: Orban is plain wrong on Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sought to blackball Ukraine’s bid to formally start EU accession talks last month, arguing that Ukraine was simply not ready. Ultimately, the other 26 EU member states decided to ignore Orban’s protestations and formally agreed to the start of accession talks wi…
The Kyiv IndependentTimothy Ash
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:27 AM

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 15 times on Jan. 27, firing at 10 communities and causing over 90 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
7:27 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures man.

A Russian attack on the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast injured a man on Jan. 27, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported. The 66-year-old was reportedly hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
4:46 PM

Kuleba: Ukraine, Lithuania agree on joint drone production.

Ukraine and Lithuania have determined joint steps in scaling up drone production for Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during the press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, in Kyiv on Jan. 27.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.