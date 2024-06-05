Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Southern Operational Command, Media, press freedom, Ukrainian armed forces, Ukraine
Edit post

Humeniuk appointed deputy head of communications for Southern Operation Command

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 5, 2024 3:55 PM 2 min read
Captain Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the Southern Operational Command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, talks to the Kyiv Independent about the military situation in southern Ukraine. (Oleksandr Gimanov)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Nataliia Humeniuk, who was dismissed in April from her position as the head of the military's Southern Operational Command press department, has been appointed the deputy head of the Southern Operational Command's communications department, Humeniuk told Detector Media on June 5.

Humeniuk said that "everything related to the communications of the Southern Operational Command" is under her authority.

The communications department was created  "as part of the communication reform in the Armed Forces as a whole," Humeniuk said.

"It is a relatively new structure," Humeniuk said, adding that the department is tasked with improving "communications with the conclusions that have been drawn since the beginning of the full-scale invasion."

Humeniuk declined to say when she started this role, as the appointment of a military officer is "confidential information."

In her work as the head of the Southern Operational Command's press department, Humeniuk drew criticism from the Ukrainian media association Mediarukh for allegedly preventing journalists from properly covering Russian crimes in Kherson Oblast.

Mediarukh sent a letter on April 16 calling for Humeniuk's replacement. The letter was addressed to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, and Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych and was signed by 100 journalists and media workers.

The letter accused Humeniuk of denying journalists access to regions where she oversees the military's work with the media.

In a comment for the Kyiv Independent, Humeniuk said that there had been no violations of rules on her part and that the "work has always been organized in accordance with operational safety."

Ukrainian public broadcaster launches broadcasting separate from state-sponsored telethon
The telethon was seen as a legitimate response to Russia’s aggression but later it was accused of monopolizing television coverage and stifling dissent. Some opposition television channels have complained that they were excluded from the telethon due to their political stance.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:15 PM

FT: Ukrainians may face blackouts for most of day during winter.

Russia's systematic destruction of Ukraine's energy system means that by winter, Ukrainians may be without electricity for the "vast majority" of the day, the Financial Times reported on June 5, citing Ukrainian officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.