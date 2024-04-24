Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Foreign business, Businesses operating in Russia, Business, Sanctions
Edit post

Hugo Boss to sell its Russian subsidiary

by Nate Ostiller April 24, 2024 3:08 PM 1 min read
Pro-Ukraine activists display placards reading: "Hugo Boss: Scandalous, funding Russia is our new style" during a demonstration in front of a Hugo Boss outlet in Berlin on July 1, 2023, to protest against the company's continued business in Russia. (Photo by John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The German fashion chain Hugo Boss has agreed to sell its Russian subsidiary to the retail group Stockmann, the company announced on April 24.

Along with many other Western companies, Hugo Boss suspended its retail operations in Russia after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Companies that have remained in Russia have faced pressure to cease their business there.

Much of Hugo Boss' businesses in Russia, including e-commerce and advertising, have remained shuttered since.

Russia's Deputy Trade Minister Viktor Yevtukhov told Interfax Russia that he approved the sale on the condition that all the jobs remained in place.

"As a result of the agreement, Hugo Boss will no longer be present in Russia with its own legal entity," the company said in a statement cited by Reuters.

Hugo Boss did not clarify the terms of the deal, but it likely took a financial loss due to Russian government rules on the sale of assets by foreign companies.

The company said it had not violated any Western sanctions as it continued parts of its wholesale business in Russia until now.

Reuters: Losses of foreign firms who exited Russia surpass $107 billion
The exit measures implemented by the Russian government, combined with writedowns, lost revenue, and other factors, account for the staggering figure, Reuters found.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:08 PM

Hugo Boss to sell its Russian subsidiary.

Along with many other Western companies, Hugo Boss suspended its retail operations in Russia after the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:52 AM

Russian man jailed for 10 years over railway sabotage, treason.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, what were previously treated as acts of hooliganism have often been tried as acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting the Kremlin's war effort and those found guilty now face far harsher punishments.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.