Russia attacks Kharkiv Oblast, injures civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a missile attack on the village of Tsyrkuny in Kharkiv Oblast injuring a man, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on May 21.

According to the governor, a S-300 missiles damaged a private residential building. The air raid alert sounded for the entirety of Kharkiv Oblast from 19:30 p.m. until 20:08 p.m. local time.

Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast has been constantly targeted by Russia since Feb. 24 last year due to its proximity to the Russian border.

On May 18, one person was killed and two more were injured during a Russian strike against the same village.