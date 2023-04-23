Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
General Staff reports shootout between Wagner and regular Russian soldiers in Luhansk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 23, 2023 9:29 PM 1 min read
A Russian serviceman patrols a destroyed residential area in the city of Sievierodonetsk on July 12, 2022, amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. Sievierodonetsk, 70 kilometers north of Kadiivka, Luhansk Oblast, was occupied by Russia on June 24. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A fight that broke out between soldiers of the Russian army and the infamous Wagner mercenary group escalated into a shootout in the occupied town of Stanytsia Luhanska in Russian-controlled Luhansk Oblast the General Staff reported on April 23 in its daily evening briefing.

According to the General Staff, there were casualties on both sides as a result of the clash.

“They (different Russian forces) are trying to shift responsibility for their own tactical miscalculations and losses onto each other,” the report reads.

Though no outside evidence has emerged to back up the claim of the shootout, Wagner forces have often found themselves at odds with the Russian Defense Ministry at a higher level, due to several reasons including the delivery of ammunition.

Luhansk Oblast was fully occupied by Russia in early July 2022 after the capture of Lysychansk, the last major city in the oblast that was under Ukrainian control.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
