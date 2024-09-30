Hours of explosions heard in Kyiv as capital fends of waves of Russian attack drones

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv was targeted by several waves of Russian attack drones overnight, city authorities said on Sept. 30.

Air raid sirens sounded in the capital just after 1 a.m., with the all clear not being given until just after 6 a.m.

As air defenses engaged the drones, Kyiv Independent correspondents heard multiple explosions, anti-aircraft fire, and the sound of the UAVs flying overhead in at least one district of the city.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said several drones were "over and near the capital," adding: "Stay in shelters!"

No damage or casualties have been reported at this time, though Klitschko said the wreckage of one drone had been found near a residential building in Kyiv's Obolon district.

"All Russian attack drones that threatened Kyiv were neutralized," Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said in a post on Telegram, adding several waves had attacked the city from different directions.

Ukraine's Air Force later said Russian forces had launched 73 Shahed-type drones against cities across Ukraine overnight, 67 of which were intercepted.

It did not specify how many had attacked Kyiv.

Russian drone attacks on Kyiv have stepped up in recent weeks – overnight on Sept. 26, more than 15 drones were spotted near the capital, with around 10 of them downed by air defenses, the Kyiv City Military Administration said.