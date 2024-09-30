The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian attack, Drones, War, Kyiv
Edit post

Hours of explosions heard in Kyiv as capital fends of waves of Russian attack drones

by Chris York September 30, 2024 8:49 AM 2 min read
Illustrative photo: Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv was targeted by several waves of Russian attack drones overnight, city authorities said on Sept. 30.

Air raid sirens sounded in the capital just after 1 a.m., with the all clear not being given until just after 6 a.m.

As air defenses engaged the drones, Kyiv Independent correspondents heard multiple explosions, anti-aircraft fire, and the sound of the UAVs flying overhead in at least one district of the city.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said several drones were "over and near the capital," adding: "Stay in shelters!"

No damage or casualties have been reported at this time, though Klitschko said the wreckage of one drone had been found near a residential building in Kyiv's Obolon district.

"All Russian attack drones that threatened Kyiv were neutralized," Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said in a post on Telegram, adding several waves had attacked the city from different directions.

Ukraine's Air Force later said Russian forces had launched 73 Shahed-type drones against cities across Ukraine overnight, 67 of which were intercepted.

It did not specify how many had attacked Kyiv.

Russian drone attacks on Kyiv have stepped up in recent weeks – overnight on Sept. 26, more than 15 drones were spotted near the capital, with around 10 of them downed by air defenses, the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

As Russian losses in Ukraine surge, some military bloggers turn on Kremlin, military command
The Kremlin is facing a backlash from Russian military bloggers outraged at reports of specialist troops being sent to storm Ukrainian positions in order to maintain pressure on the front lines. Facing a shortage of manpower and a pressing need to maintain the grinding advances in eastern Ukraine,…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Chris York
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.