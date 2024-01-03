Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Guardian: UK oil refinery extends credit with oil company linked to sanctioned Russian oligarch

by Dmytro Basmat January 3, 2024 2:34 AM 2 min read
An Urals oil field operated by Lukoil. (Dmitry Beliakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

One of the United Kingdom's largest oil refineries has extended a loan facility with the arm of an oil company founded and part-owned by a sanctioned Russian oligarch, the Guardian reported on Jan. 2.

Recently filed accounts reveal that oil refinery owner Essar Oil UK extended a $500m “payment facility" to Litasco, the oil trading division of Moscow-based Lukoil. The agreement effectively comes into force as a line of credit allowing Essar to buy fuel and pay later.

Litasco is wholly owned by Lukoil, whose founder, Russian oligarch Vagit Alekperov, was placed under sanctions by the UK in April 2022. Alekperov previously stepped down as a director of Lukoil shortly after he was placed under sanction but remains an 8.5% shareholder.

Lukoil is under sanctions in the U.S. but not in the U.K. or EU. Litasco is not under sanctions in any of the jurisdictions, having succeeded in a High Court decision that determined that Alekperov did not exert direct control over the company.

The two-year agreement between Essar Oil UK and Litasco was slated to initially conclude in May 2023, but has been extended to June 2024. According to financial records, $320 million of the total $500 million is slated for reimbursement within the next 12 months.

A close associate to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Alekperov has been frequently pictured with Putin. In the days leading up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Alekperov was among a large group of oligarchs summoned to the Kremlin in late February 2022. The oligarch's personal wealth has previously been estimated to be $20 billion.

Despite the efforts of Western government to implement sanctions on companies and oligarchs accused of supporting Russia's invasion, many continue to take to lawsuits to halt attempts to seize assets.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s latest large-scale air attacks on Kyiv, Kharkiv kills 5, injures 130
Russia unleashed a new large-scale air attack on Ukraine on Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv with 99 missiles, preceded by 35 Shahed drones.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:55 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 2, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
1:12 AM

Lawmaker: Parliament preparing alternative bill on mobilization.

The Ukrainian parliament will not consider the government-proposed draft law on mobilization and military service in its original form, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a lawmaker and a deputy head of the parliament's committee on humanitarian and information policy, said on Jan. 2.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.