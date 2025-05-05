Grenade explodes overnight in Kyiv apartment, injuring resident

This audio is created with AI assistance

A man was hospitalized overnight after a grenade exploded inside a Kyiv apartment, police reported on May 5.

The blast occurred in the Obolon district of the Ukrainian capital, prompting an emergency response from law enforcement, bomb technicians, medics, and firefighters.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a grenade detonated inside the residence.

The 41-year-old resident was injured and taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The origin of the explosive is under investigation, and police are working to determine the legal classification of the incident.