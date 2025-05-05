The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Grenade explodes overnight in Kyiv apartment, injuring resident

by Anna Fratsyvir May 5, 2025 10:30 AM 1 min read
Illustrative photo: view of a box with hand grenades in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on March 24, 2023. (Yuriy Mate/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A man was hospitalized overnight after a grenade exploded inside a Kyiv apartment, police reported on May 5.

The blast occurred in the Obolon district of the Ukrainian capital, prompting an emergency response from law enforcement, bomb technicians, medics, and firefighters.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a grenade detonated inside the residence.

The 41-year-old resident was injured and taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The origin of the explosive is under investigation, and police are working to determine the legal classification of the incident.

Minerals deal ‘important part’ of future security guarantees, ambassador says
“So this economic partnership deal in itself is a very important part of the broader security... architecture... frankly, that fund will be successful if Ukraine is stable and peaceful. So in a way, it’s an important part of... future security guarantees,” Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., Oksana Markarova, said.
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

