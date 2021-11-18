Grammarly becomes most expensive Ukrainian tech startup with $13 billion valuation

This audio is created with AI assistance

This represents a sixfold increase from its $2.1 billion valuation in 2019, the startup announced on Nov. 18. In its latest round of funding, Grammarly attracted $200 million from investment firm Baillie Gifford, venture firm General Catalyst and accounts managed by investment manager BlackRock.

Grammarly uses machine learning to improve people’s writing. Its service can check the spelling, grammar, tone, and consistency of any piece of text. The service will be natively integrated into Samsung mobile devices, the startup announced in October.

Grammarly wants to use the latest investments to hire more staff and develop new features for its product. The company now employs 645 people in San Francisco, Vancouver and Kyiv.