Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governors: Russia attacked 8 Ukrainian regions over the past day.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 3, 2022 3:03 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks on eight Ukrainian regions in the country’s east, south, and north, using artillery and missiles to strike residential areas, Ukrainian officials said on Dec. 3.

In Donetsk Oblast, where the heaviest fighting rages, one civilian was killed in Soledar in the northern part of the region, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Four civilians across the region were wounded, he added.

In neighboring Luhansk Oblast, Governor Serhiy Haidai said that liberated areas of the region are now being bombarded with Russian S-300 missile systems, and “desperate battles” are taking place near Svatove and Kreminna.

Kharkiv Oblast also suffered from another day of bombardment, and areas near Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Kupiansk, and Izium came under attack, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A 55-year-old in the city of Vovchansk, near Chuhuiv, was hospitalized after a Russian attack, the governor added.

Meanwhile, living conditions in Kherson Oblast remain dire.

Over the past day, Russian forces shelled the region’s territory 28 times, wounding one person, Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said.

He added that the residential sectors of Kherson were also shelled, damaging residential buildings and other civil infrastructures of the city.

The Nikopol area in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as usual, endured another night of Russian shelling.

Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that Russian forces shelled the area nine times with Grad multiple rocket launchers and artillery, but there were no casualties.

The city of Nikopol came under the heaviest attack last night, with over 30 projectiles flying into the city and damaging dozens of residential buildings, he added.

Three other regions that came under attack over the past day were Chernihiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
