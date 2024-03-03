Skip to content
News, Odesa, Odesa Oblast, Civilian casualties, Drone attack, Drones
Woman injured in Feb. 23 drone attack on Odesa dies in hospital

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2024 5:57 PM
A Russian attack drone downed over Odesa Oblast on the evening of Dec. 22, 2023. Illustrative purposes only. (Southern Defense Forces / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A 61-year-old woman injured in the Feb. 23 drone attack on Odesa has died from her injuries, Governor Oleh Kiper reported on March 3.

The attack occurred at around 10:30 p.m. local time on Feb. 23 and was originally reported to have killed one man and injured three others.

It was the second drone attack on Odesa to occur in 24 hours. Three people were reported killed in an earlier drone attack overnight on Feb. 23.

According to Kiper, the 61-year-old woman's hospital stay was "extremely difficult" as she was being treated in the intensive care unit for burns.  

The southern port city of Odesa has become a frequent target of Russian missile and drone attacks.

At least 10 people have been reported killed by a March 2 drone attack, including a two-year-old, an eight-month-old, and a four-month-old.

Rescue efforts are ongoing at the site of the attack, and President Volodymyr Zelensky said more children might be trapped under the rubble.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
7:34 PM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Russian Su-34 jet.

The destruction of the jet is the latest in a recent uptick of downed Russian planes. This list includes 12 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and a rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 aircraft was downed a month prior.
