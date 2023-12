This audio is created with AI assistance

Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhii Haidai reported on Oct. 27. that the Ukrainian army continues to advance in the direction of Svatove-Kreminna, and also repelled all attacks by the Russian forces in Bilohorodka. Haidai added that the weather conditions slow down the Ukrainian offensive. Due to recent downpours, the equipment gets stuck, and only infantry can advance, according to the governor.