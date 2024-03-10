Skip to content
Governor: Fire breaks out at oil depot in Russia's Kursk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 10, 2024 10:37 AM
A sign for Kursk Oblast, which borders Ukraine. (Photo by Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire broke out at an oil depot in Russia's Kursk Oblast after a Ukrainian drone was shot down over its grounds, Roman Starovoit, the region's governor, claimed on March 10.

Starovoit did not include any information pertaining to casualties or damage to the oil depot.

"Air defense is at work in Kursk. A Ukrainian drone fell and caught fire on the grounds of an oil depot. Fire brigades and emergency services are working at the scene of the incident," Starovoit wrote on his official Telegram channel at 7:22 a.m. local time.

Meanwhile, Russian Telegram channel SHOT claimed that a 3,000-ton tank was damaged at the oil depot in Kursk and that a "powerful fire" also broke out at an oil pipeline in the village of Lykhma in Russia Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug. According to local residents, the fire was "visible several kilometers away from the scene."

The Kyiv Independent is not able to verify this information.

There have been multiple reports of oil depots catching fire or railways being sabotaged across Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The U.K. Defense Ministry reported last May that repeated attacks on Russian fuel networks "likely force readjustments" to the Russian military's refueling operations.

This Week in Ukraine Ep. 5 – Everything we know about Ukrainian attacks inside Russia
Episode #5 of the video podcast “This Week in Ukraine” is dedicated to Ukrainian attacks deep behind enemy lines – on Russian soil, and in occupied Crimea.
The Kyiv IndependentAnastasiia Lapatina
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 10. This number includes 900 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
