Governor: Ukraine destroys Russian barracks in Luhansk Oblast, at least 10 officers killed

This audio is created with AI assistance

Nearly 60 Russian military personnel, including at least 10 officers, were killed after Ukraine attacked the barracks near the occupied village of Korzhove, Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhii Haidai reported on Oct. 27.

After separate strikes in Luhansk Oblast, about 100 wounded Russian soldiers were brought to Holubivka on Oct. 24-25, according to Haidai.

On Oct. 25, Haidai said Ukraine had liberated three more settlements in Luhansk Oblast but didn't specify their names.

On Oct. 18, Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled several Russian attacks in Luhansk Oblast, including the one near the liberated village of Bilohorivka, according to Haidai. The oblast governor added that Russian troops "continue to shell the liberated settlements, turning them into ashes."