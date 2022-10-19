Governor: Ukraine repels Russia's attack near liberated Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast

According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhii Haidai, Ukrainian forces repelled several Russian attacks on Oct. 18, including the one near the recently-liberated village of Bilohorivka.

Russia shelled Bilohorivka along with Stelmakhivka, Hrekivka, Nadiia, and Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast on Oct. 18, Haidai said. "(Russian troops) continue to shell the liberated settlements, turning them into ashes," said Haidai.