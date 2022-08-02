Governor: Two-thirds of residents have fled Donetsk Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, around 350,000 people are remaining in the region. Mandatory evacuation from Donetsk Oblast has begun on Aug. 1. The first two trains evacuated 224 people to the city of Kropyvnytskyi in central Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on July 30 that 200,000 civilians must be evacuated from Donetsk Oblast, and the evacuation must start before the heating season, as there is no proper electricity supply and no gas supply in the region, while Russia keeps destroying heating equipment.