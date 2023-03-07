Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor: Situation 'stable and under control' in Luhansk Oblast as Russia pauses attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 7, 2023 12:54 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces in Luhansk Oblast have largely ceased attacking over the past 24 hours to replenish their reserves, according to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai.

"The situation is stable and under control in all three directions of the front in Luhansk Oblast," Haidai added.

According to the governor, newly-mobilized Russian troops feel "demotivated" and "abandoned" by their commanders once they take in the conditions on the front and the number of losses in the sector.

Due to the lack of success on the front, Haidai said, Russian troops are "even more aggressive" toward the local population.

After Ukraine's successful offensives to liberate almost all of Kharkiv Oblast and northern Donetsk Oblast in autumn last year, the front line now runs roughly along the western border of Luhansk Oblast, where Russia has stepped up attacks since the new year.

