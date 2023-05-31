Governor says Russia's Belgorod Oblast again under fire

This audio is created with AI assistance

Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram overnight on May 31 that the city of Shebekino had been "shelled."

Gladkov said that according to preliminary information, there was one casualty. He also said that residential buildings were damaged by the shelling and that vehicles were on fire.

Earlier on May 29, Gladkov said that Ukraine had responded to Russian attacks by shelling Belgorod Oblast, damaging a factory and causing fire and injuries to four employees.

Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine, recently saw extensive fighting as Russian militia groups that claim to fight alongside Ukraine conducted a successful incursion in the oblast’s territory.

Russia continues to shell northern Ukraine from its bordering regions.