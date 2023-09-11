Governor says 2 drones destroyed over Belgorod Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod Oblast, said on his official Telegram channel that Russia's air defense systems destroyed two drones over the region in the early hours of Sept. 11.

Drone debris fell on a road in the Yakovlevsky district, but there were no injuries.

On Aug. 23, Belgorod Oblast was targeted by drones, killing three civilians. It followed another drone strike earlier that night which targeted central Moscow.

Gladkov had attributed the attack on his region, which is located near Ukraine's border, to Kyiv. He said that Ukrainian forces had launched a drone to deliver an explosive device while people were on the streets.

Ukraine typically refrains from commenting on attacks that occur within Russian territory.