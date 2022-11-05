Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russia’s war kills at least 3 civilians, wounds 8 in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 5, 2022 10:59 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Nov. 5 that at least three civilians were killed and eight were wounded over the past day. The eastern region, where about 350,000 people remain despite a government-installed mandatory evacuation, came under another round of heavy Russian shelling overnight.

According to Kyrylenko, the embattled town of Bakhmut suffered an exceptionally intense Russian attack, damaging an administrative building and a house. Two Bakhmut residents were among the victims killed over the past day.

The official civilian death toll of Donetsk Oblast is 1,163 as of Nov. 5, but the figures don’t include the number of those killed in Russian-occupied cities such as Mariupol and Volnovakha that endured brutal Russian siege before they fell to Moscow.

Meanwhile, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh said that Russian forces attacked his region with S-300 missile systems overnight. In neighboring Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said that his region had suffered another difficult night. Nikopol, located along the Dnipro River, came under intense attack, with almost 40 shells fired at the city and nearly 20 high-rise buildings damaged.

In Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian shelling continued in settlements near the Russian border or those located near the front line. An educational institution in a village near the liberated city of Kupiansk was damaged, but no casualties were reported.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, Governor Vitaliy Kim reported on Nov. 5 that Ukraine’s Air Force had shot down one cruise missile and six Russian-operated kamikaze drones as of the late afternoon on Nov. 4. Kim added that Russian forces are still shelling settlements in the region, leaving at least three houses and an administrative building of an agricultural enterprise damaged.

As Russia digs in along Donbas front line, no end in sight for civilian suffering
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
