Governor: Russia's attacks kill 1, wound 5 in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 7, 2022 10:43 AM 1 min read
Over the past day, Russian forces have killed one civilian in Bakhmut and wounded five civilians in other settlements in Donetsk Oblast, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the oblast governor.

This eastern oblast faces daily shelling and air attacks by Russian forces.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces hit a small village with S-300 missile systems early on Nov. 7. The pre-dawn attack damaged farmers' warehouses, a cultural site, and private houses, according to Ukrainian officials.

In central Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian forces kept shelling Nikopol, a city along the Dnipro River. No casualties have been reported in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but "the scale of the destruction is still being assessed," Reznichenko said.

In Ukraine's north, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said Russian forces had struck a city located on the Ukrainian-Russian border overnight with artillery. No casualties were reported.

"There were four explosions but no consequences," he said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
