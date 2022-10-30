Governor: Russian troops blow up bridge over Krasna River in Luhansk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhii Haidai said on Oct. 30 that Russian troops had blown up the bridge over the Krasna River near the village of Krasnorichenske, Svatove District.



According to Haidai, the Russian forces are “afraid” that Ukrainian forces “are very close,” as Ukraine's counteroffensive in the largely occupied Luhansk Oblast continues to progress.

Earlier on Oct. 25, Ukraine’s General Staff said that Ukrainian forces “pushed out” Russian troops from the villages of Karmazynivka, Miasozharivka, and Nevske in the Svatove district.

