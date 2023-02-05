Governor: Russian forces strike central Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck central Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 5.

He said information on the casualties and damage due to the attack is being determined.

Kharkiv was struck with an S-300 missile, according to Syniehubov.

On Feb. 4, Syniehubov reported that Russian forces fired at the settlements of Vovchansk, Kupiansk, Dvorichna, and Ohirtseve in Kharkiv Oblast, damaging some civilian infrastructure.

There were no casualties following the attack, Syniehubov said. The governor noted, however, that an anti-personnel landmine explosion injured seven teenagers in Izuim on Feb. 3.