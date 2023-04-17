Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilian

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 17, 2023 8:40 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russia's shelling of Nikopol in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 17, 2023. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit the Nikopol district in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery on April 17, wounding a 42-year-old man as well as damaging infrastructure and homes, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

The Russian attack reportedly damaged nine houses, two apartment buildings, a sports school, and a dormitory in Nikopol as well as caused a fire at an enterprise.

Cars, a parking lot, outbuildings, cell sites, and power lines were also damaged, the oblast governor said.

The aftermath of Russia's shelling of Nikopol in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 17, 2023. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
The aftermath of Russia's shelling of Nikopol in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 17, 2023. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
The aftermath of Russia's shelling of Nikopol in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 17, 2023. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
The aftermath of Russia's shelling of Nikopol in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 17, 2023. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

The Russian military also struck the Chervonohryhorivka community near Nikopol, said Lysak. The consequences of the attack are being clarified, he added.

Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol sits across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, built around Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant and occupied by Russian forces since March 4, 2022. Russia has used the plant as a base to launch attacks on Ukraine.

Russia attacks 7 oblasts over past 24 hours, injuring at least 3
Russia launched attacks across Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Donetsk oblasts over the past 24 hours, causing widespread property damage and injuring at least three people.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Featured
