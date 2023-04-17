Governor: Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops hit the Nikopol district in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery on April 17, wounding a 42-year-old man as well as damaging infrastructure and homes, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

The Russian attack reportedly damaged nine houses, two apartment buildings, a sports school, and a dormitory in Nikopol as well as caused a fire at an enterprise.

Cars, a parking lot, outbuildings, cell sites, and power lines were also damaged, the oblast governor said.

The aftermath of Russia's shelling of Nikopol in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on April 17, 2023. (Governor Serhii Lysak/Telegram)

The Russian military also struck the Chervonohryhorivka community near Nikopol, said Lysak. The consequences of the attack are being clarified, he added.

Ukrainian-controlled Nikopol sits across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, built around Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant and occupied by Russian forces since March 4, 2022. Russia has used the plant as a base to launch attacks on Ukraine.