Governor: Russian forces blame residents of occupied settlements in Luhansk Oblast for explosions in their depots

According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, Russian troops have started looking for locals who could have reported the locations of Russian depots in occupied territories to the Ukrainian Armed Forces or “simply photograph the location of the targets.” In Kreminna, a town in the Sievierodonetsk District, Russian occupiers forbid locals from using their mobile phones and even shoot people dead for talking on the phone too much, suspecting them of spying, Haidai said on July 7.