Edit post

Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 29, 2023 7:47 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russia's Dec. 29 attacks on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.

The attacks damaged two farms, where warehouses and cars were reportedly destroyed. A community and industrial enterprise were also damaged.

According to Lysak, 12 homes, a dormitory, and six farm buildings were broken into during the attack.

"While Dnipro and Novomoskovsk countered the missile attacks, Nikopol suffered..." Lysak said.

In Dnipro, six civilians are confirmed to have been killed and at least 30 were injured as of around 4:30 p.m., Governor Serhii Lysak reported. A shopping center and a maternity hospital were hit in the attack.

According to Lysak, as soon as the air raid alert went off, the hospital's staff with all patients took shelter, which prevented casualties in this strike.

The attack on Dnipro also destroyed or damaged a house, eight administrative buildings, at least two dozen high-rise buildings, and cars, Lysak added.

The National Police later reported that a child and a policeman were among the dead.

Russian attacks reportedly damaged 42 homes and an educational institution in Novomoskovsk.

Russia launches 158 drones, missiles at Ukraine, deaths reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Odesa
Local authorities have reported civilian casualties in Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Odesa after Russia unleashed a barrage of attack drones and missiles overnight, targeting regions across Ukraine on Dec. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
