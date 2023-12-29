Governor: Russian attacks on Nikopol injure 3 people.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 29 injured three people, regional governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A 49-year-old man was reportedly hospitalized, and two 29-year-old men sustained minor injuries.

The attacks damaged two farms, where warehouses and cars were reportedly destroyed. A community and industrial enterprise were also damaged.

According to Lysak, 12 homes, a dormitory, and six farm buildings were broken into during the attack.

"While Dnipro and Novomoskovsk countered the missile attacks, Nikopol suffered..." Lysak said.

In Dnipro, six civilians are confirmed to have been killed and at least 30 were injured as of around 4:30 p.m., Governor Serhii Lysak reported. A shopping center and a maternity hospital were hit in the attack.

According to Lysak, as soon as the air raid alert went off, the hospital's staff with all patients took shelter, which prevented casualties in this strike.

The attack on Dnipro also destroyed or damaged a house, eight administrative buildings, at least two dozen high-rise buildings, and cars, Lysak added.

The National Police later reported that a child and a policeman were among the dead.

Russian attacks reportedly damaged 42 homes and an educational institution in Novomoskovsk.