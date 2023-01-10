Governor: Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast kill 2 people, injure 7

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Russian attacks on the Kupianskyi, Chuhuivskyi, and Kharkivskyi districts in Kharkiv Oblast killed two people and injured seven, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 10.

Syniehubov said that a missile attack on Shevchenkove in the Kupianskyi district killed two women and injured six people, including a 10-year-old girl. In Dvorichna, a Russian attack injured a 43-year-old man who is now hospitalized.

Syniehubov said that demining efforts are ongoing in the region, adding that the State Emergency Service defused 72 unexploded ordinances over the past day.

On Jan. 9, a Russian attack on a local market in the village of Shevchenkove killed a 60-year-old woman and injured seven people, including a 13-year-old child, according to Syniehubov.