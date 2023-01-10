Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast kill 2 people, injure 7

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2023 10:00 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Russian attacks on the Kupianskyi, Chuhuivskyi, and Kharkivskyi districts in Kharkiv Oblast killed two people and injured seven, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 10.

Syniehubov said that a missile attack on Shevchenkove in the Kupianskyi district killed two women and injured six people, including a 10-year-old girl. In Dvorichna, a Russian attack injured a 43-year-old man who is now hospitalized.

Syniehubov said that demining efforts are ongoing in the region, adding that the State Emergency Service defused 72 unexploded ordinances over the past day.

On Jan. 9, a Russian attack on a local market in the village of Shevchenkove killed a 60-year-old woman and injured seven people, including a 13-year-old child, according to Syniehubov.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.