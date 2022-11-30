Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
Governor: Russian attacks on Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast kill 2, injure 11 overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 30, 2022 11:12 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that two civilians were killed and 11 were injured in Bakhmut as of the morning of Nov. 30. Russian shelling destroyed a kindergarten and at least three private houses in the city, he added.

Over November, Russia has stepped up its efforts to take Bakhmut, a city with a pre-war population of 70,000 people that is currently the site of the heaviest fighting of the war.

Ukraine’s General Staff said on Nov. 28 that Russian forces are trying to advance in the direction of Lyman, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka in the oblast.

One person was also killed and three wounded in Lyman over the past day, according to Kyrylenko. The governor repeated his call for residents to evacuate from the region as the situation remains dangerous.

