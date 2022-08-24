Governor: Russian attacks kill 1, injure 2 in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 23

This audio is created with AI assistance

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian attacks had killed one person in the frontline city of Bakhmut, raising the region's death toll to at least 759 since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war. The official said this doesn't include people killed in now Russian-occupied cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha that Russia nearly destroyed in the first months of the war.