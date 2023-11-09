Authorities: Russian attack on Kherson Oblast village injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops struck the village of Yantarne in Kherson Oblast on the evening of Nov. 9, wounding a 52-year-old man, the regional administration reported.

The man was hospitalized with injuries to his abdomen, arms, and legs, according to the Kherson Oblast authorities.

Yantarne lies on the Kyiv-controlled Dnipro River's west bank in Kherson Oblast, some 20 kilometers west of the regional capital.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the river’s west bank in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

Earlier on Nov. 9, Russian forces launched a strike on the residential district of Kherson, killing a 72-year-old man and injuring three other civilians, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.