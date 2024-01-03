Skip to content
Governor: Russian attack on Kherson Oblast kills elderly woman

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2024 4:32 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. The Kherson Oblast limit sign is seen after Russian retreat from Kherson as the Russian-Ukrainian war continues on Nov. 13, 2022. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck the village of Novotiahynka in Kherson Oblast, killing an elderly woman, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Jan. 3.

Earlier the same day, Russian shelling killed one person in the town Sadove near Kherson, according to Prokudin. The resident’s body was reportedly found under the rubble of his destroyed house.

Novotiahynka lies some 30 kilometers northeast of Kherson, just across the Dnipro River from the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the river’s west bank in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Prokudin reported previously on Jan. 3 that a woman had been injured in earlier Russian attacks on the oblast.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
