Governor: Russian attack on Kherson injures 5, including 3-year-old child

by Daria Shulzhenko November 19, 2023 5:02 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian Nov. 19 attack on Kherson. (Kherson Regional Oblast Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on the city of Kherson injured five people, including a three-year-old girl, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Nov. 19.

According to Prokudin, Russian troops launched the attack on the regional capital at around 11 a.m., hitting residential districts.

Women aged 47, 55, and 68, as well as a 59-year-old man, were also injured.

The toddler injured in the attack was hospitalized at the intensive care unit, Prokudin reported later in the day.

"Doctors discovered that she had a mine-explosive injury, multiple shrapnel wounds, a penetrating wound to the chest cavity, a general contusion, a closed craniocerebral injury, and a lung contusion," he wrote.

She might need to be transferred to Kyiv for further treatment, Prokudin added.

According to the official count led by Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office, at least 510 children have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion by Russia.

The actual numbers regarding child casualties may be much higher since they do not fully account for territories still under Russian occupation, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces, or experiencing heavy fighting.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
