Governor: Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures man

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 26, 2024 7:14 PM 1 min read
A building damaged by a Russian strike on the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Feb. 26, 2024. (Serhii Lysak/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Feb. 26, wounding a 70-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The Nikopol district was hit nine times throughout the day with drones and artillery, Lysak said on Telegram.

Ten houses, a five-story building, an infrastructure facility, a social facility, an outbuilding, a car, a power line, and gas pipelines were reportedly damaged.

A Russian drone hit a truck in Nikopol on Feb. 25, killing a man, according to Lysak.

Three people were injured, and homes were damaged in Russian strikes against the Nikopol district on Feb. 20, as reported by the regional authorities.

Life near Russian-occupied nuclear plant: ‘I don’t know if tomorrow will come’
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent talked to residents who are still in Russian-occupied Enerhodar and those who recently left but still have family in the city. For their safety, we do not disclose their identities. When Russian soldiers captured Enerhodar, the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
