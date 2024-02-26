Governor: Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Feb. 26, wounding a 70-year-old man, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Nikopol, situated on the banks of the dried-up Kakhovka Reservoir, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

The Nikopol district was hit nine times throughout the day with drones and artillery, Lysak said on Telegram.

Ten houses, a five-story building, an infrastructure facility, a social facility, an outbuilding, a car, a power line, and gas pipelines were reportedly damaged.

A Russian drone hit a truck in Nikopol on Feb. 25, killing a man, according to Lysak.

Three people were injured, and homes were damaged in Russian strikes against the Nikopol district on Feb. 20, as reported by the regional authorities.