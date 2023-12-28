Skip to content
Governor: Russian attack in Kharkiv Oblast kills 1, injures 1

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 28, 2023 12:41 PM 1 min read
Archive photo: People go shopping for food along houses destroyed by mortar attacks on Nov. 8, 2023 in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Eugene Hertnier/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Dec. 28, killing a 66-year-old woman and wounding another resident, reported Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor.

The second victim, a 63-year-old woman, is being treated on the scene, he said on Telegram.

As a result of the attack, possibly carried out with multiple-launch rocket systems, a car caught fire, according to Syniehubov.

The town of Vovchansk, with a pre-war population of around 17,500 people, lies some 60 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv and less than 10 kilometers from the border with Russia.

Located near the front line and the Russian border, cities, towns, and villages such as Vovchansk suffer from near-daily attacks by Russian forces.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
