Governor: Russian attack in Kharkiv Oblast kills 1, injures 1

Russian forces struck Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Dec. 28, killing a 66-year-old woman and wounding another resident, reported Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor.

The second victim, a 63-year-old woman, is being treated on the scene, he said on Telegram.

As a result of the attack, possibly carried out with multiple-launch rocket systems, a car caught fire, according to Syniehubov.

The town of Vovchansk, with a pre-war population of around 17,500 people, lies some 60 kilometers northeast of Kharkiv and less than 10 kilometers from the border with Russia.

Located near the front line and the Russian border, cities, towns, and villages such as Vovchansk suffer from near-daily attacks by Russian forces.