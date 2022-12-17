Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russia strikes Sumy Oblast 79 times on Dec. 16

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2022 5:16 AM 1 min read
Russia struck five communities 79 times in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 16, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said in a Facebook post.

Zhyvytskyi said Russian forces used heavy artillery, grenade launchers, and drones to hit the communities of Bilopolska, Esmanska, Mykolaivska, Seredino-Budska, and Khotynska, all situated in the northern part of the oblast.

Located near the border with Russia in Ukraine's northeast, Sumy Oblast border areas are under daily Russian shelling.

Ukraine war latest: Russia unleashes 7th mass strike using 76 missiles, hitting energy infrastructure
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
