Governor: Russia strikes Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast, damages residential buildings

Russian forces launched a missile strike on Druzhkivka in the eastern Donetsk Oblast early on Feb. 19, damaging at least two multi-story residential buildings and vehicles, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. No casualties have been reported thus far, according to the governor.

Druzhkivka sits at a relative distance from the front line, with the town located some 40 kilometers west of Bakhmut – a Donetsk Oblast city that Russian forces have been trying to capture for more than six months.

With the Russians intensifying attacks on civilian infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast, Kyrylenko urged the remaining residents to evacuate.

“Fighting against civilians is a common tactic of the occupiers,” Kyrylenko said in a Telegram post.