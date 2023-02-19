Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russia strikes Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast, damages residential buildings

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 19, 2023 9:52 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a missile strike on Druzhkivka in the eastern Donetsk Oblast early on Feb. 19, damaging at least two multi-story residential buildings and vehicles, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said. No casualties have been reported thus far, according to the governor.

Druzhkivka sits at a relative distance from the front line, with the town located some 40 kilometers west of Bakhmut – a Donetsk Oblast city that Russian forces have been trying to capture for more than six months.

With the Russians intensifying attacks on civilian infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast, Kyrylenko urged the remaining residents to evacuate.

“Fighting against civilians is a common tactic of the occupiers,” Kyrylenko said in a Telegram post.

