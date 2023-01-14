Governor: Russia hits critical infrastructure in Lviv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi, Russia struck critical infrastructure in Lviv Oblast on Jan. 14 amid a renewed large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine.

The hit could affect electricity and water supply in the oblast, Kozytskyi said.

Explosions were reported earlier in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia oblasts.

Following the attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said Russia continues to attack Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

“Air defense and aviation are working, we will fight back, although the enemy will not change its tactics and continues to fight against civilian infrastructure,” Yermak wrote on Telegram.