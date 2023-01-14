Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russia hits critical infrastructure in Lviv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2023 4:40 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytskyi, Russia struck critical infrastructure in Lviv Oblast on Jan. 14 amid a renewed large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine.

The hit could affect electricity and water supply in the oblast, Kozytskyi said.

Explosions were reported earlier in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia oblasts.

Following the attack, President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said Russia continues to attack Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

“Air defense and aviation are working, we will fight back, although the enemy will not change its tactics and continues to fight against civilian infrastructure,” Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
