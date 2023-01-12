Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russia continues heavy shelling in Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 person

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 12, 2023 11:32 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces continued to shell Donetsk Oblast along the front line overnight and on the morning of Jan. 12, killing one person in Paraskoviivka, a village near Soledar, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

Kyrylenko said a Russian attack hit an administrative building, three apartment buildings, and some enterprises in Kurakhove.

Attacks also reportedly damaged a two-storied building and residential home in the village of Kurakhivka.

Russian shelling damaged six homes in Vuhledar and three homes in Lyman, Kyrylenko said.

Russian troops also shelled Marinka, Avdiivka, Novoukraina, Bohoiavlenka, Kostiantynivka, Siversk, and the outskirts of Ocheretyne.

“Intense shelling continues in Soledar,” Kyrylenko added.

Earlier on Jan. 11, Kyrylenko denied that Russian forces captured Soledar, saying that the "fiercest battle" raged in and around the salt-mining town.

He said that Russia's attempt to encircle and capture Soledar has "not succeeded" and that Russians are suffering from "huge losses in manpower and equipment" as a result.

Russia also denied earlier claims that Soledar, 10 kilometers north of Bakhmut, was under Moscow's control.

Soledar is located 10 kilometers north of Bakhmut, a city Russia has attacked for over five months.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
