Governor: Russia's recent attacks kill at least 3, injure 6 in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 6, 2023 1:09 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 5-6, 2023. (Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least three people were killed and six others were injured by Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A 58-year-old woman was killed and a 66-year-old man was hospitalized with injuries after Russian forces shelled the village of Podoly in the Kupiansk district on Aug. 6, Syniehubov reported.

A house was also destroyed and a fire broke out in an outbuilding, he added.

Earlier on Aug. 6, Syniehubov reported that Russian forces had launched S-300 missiles at the Kholodnohirskyi district in the city of Kharkiv. No information has been provided yet about potential casualties or property damage.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast is subjected to near-daily attacks.

On the evening of Aug. 5, Syniehubov said that Russian forces launched a guided aerial bomb at the village of Kruhliakivka in the Kupiansk district, resulting in a massive fire.

Two people were killed and four others were injured as a result of the attack.

Houses and outbuildings in the city of Kupiansk were damaged as a result of shelling, as well as the premises of a farm. A 55-year-old man was injured by shrapnel and has been hospitalized.

Populated areas in the districts of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Izium, and Kupiansk have been continuously shelled in the past 24 hours,  Syniehubov added, causing property damage.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
