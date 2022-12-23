Governor: Russia attacks civilians in Kherson on Dec. 23, killing 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops had launched attacks on residential buildings in liberated Kherson on Dec. 23, killing at least two local residents, Yaroslav Yanushevych, the oblast governor reported.

He didn’t specify the number of injured people, adding that the rescue services and law enforcement are working at the site.

Earlier in the day, Yanushevych said that Russian forces had struck Kherson Oblast 61 times over the past 24 hours, killing one person and wounding two.

Kherson and surrounding areas have been under constant shelling from Russian artillery, rocket systems, mortars, and tanks since Ukrainian forces liberated the city on Nov. 11.

