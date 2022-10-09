Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor names 7 villages liberated by Ukraine's military in Luhansk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent October 9, 2022 6:00 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Novoliubivka, Nevske, Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Nadiia, Andriivka, and Stelmakhivka villages, according to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai.

"Right now, Ukraine fully controls these seven settlements," he said.

In a video address on Oct. 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky said 29 settlements have been liberated over the past week. In total, over 2,400 square kilometers and 96 settlements have been liberated since the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

"The liberation of all our land is the basis of peace and security for all Ukrainians," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's military liberated Lyman in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 1, which, according to Haidai, created a platform for Ukraine's advancement into Luhansk Oblast. Russian forces had used Lyman as a supply hub to launch attacks in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast since it was captured in May.

The Russian retreat from Lyman enraged many in Russia, including some officials. Kremlin-installed Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov, for example, even urged Moscow to consider using “low-yield nuclear weapons” against Ukraine after this city was liberated.

3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
