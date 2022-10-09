Governor names 7 villages liberated by Ukraine's military in Luhansk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Novoliubivka, Nevske, Hrekivka, Novoiehorivka, Nadiia, Andriivka, and Stelmakhivka villages, according to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai.

"Right now, Ukraine fully controls these seven settlements," he said.

In a video address on Oct. 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky said 29 settlements have been liberated over the past week. In total, over 2,400 square kilometers and 96 settlements have been liberated since the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

"The liberation of all our land is the basis of peace and security for all Ukrainians," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's military liberated Lyman in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 1, which, according to Haidai, created a platform for Ukraine's advancement into Luhansk Oblast. Russian forces had used Lyman as a supply hub to launch attacks in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast since it was captured in May.

The Russian retreat from Lyman enraged many in Russia, including some officials. Kremlin-installed Chechnya leader Ramzan Kadyrov, for example, even urged Moscow to consider using “low-yield nuclear weapons” against Ukraine after this city was liberated.