Governor: Four killed by mine in Kharkiv Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 2 that four men traveling by car near the village of Spivakivka, located in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast, were killed by an anti-tank mine. The four men, aged 21, 39, 43, and 54, died on the spot.

Ukrainian forces liberated Izium and most of Kharkiv Oblast in September after about six months of Russian occupation.

According to Syniehubov, mines remain a serious danger in Kharkiv Oblast. The State Emergency Service demined 17 explosive devices on March 2, as demining continues.

Settlements in Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, Kharkiv, and Chuhuiv districts came under Russian shelling in the past 24 hours, added Syniehubov. The village of Budarky, located in the Chuhuiv district, was also attacked with a drone. According to Syniehubov, residential buildings, and commercial buildings were damaged.

Due to its proximity to the Russian border, Kharkiv Oblast has been subject to constant attacks since the start of the full-scale invasion.