Governor: Fighting kills 2 civilians, wounds 1 in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 13, 2022 10:55 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Nov. 13 that fighting killed two civilians in Bakhmut and wounded one civilian in the southwestern part of the region over the past day.

Additionally, two bodies of civilians were discovered in the liberated settlements in the northern part of the region. They had been killed during the Russian occupation.

Overnight, Russian forces struck upon the front line and cities in the eastern region where a mandatory evacuation is underway, according to the governor.

According to official figures, at least 1,204 civilians were killed and at least 2,588 wounded in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion in February. They don't include the casualties in the Russian-occupied cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha which endured a brutal siege before they fell to Moscow.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
