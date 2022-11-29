Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Electricity restored for over 40% of consumers in Kherson.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 29, 2022 7:47 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Household consumers in the central part of the city and several other areas, a local hospital, and the railway are currently supplied with power, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported.

Kherson’s energy system was destroyed by Russian forces when they were retreating from the west bank of the Dnipro River earlier in November.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Deputy Chief of Staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Nov. 26 that power would be supplied to the city’s critical infrastructure first and then to residential areas.

After Ukraine liberated Kherson and other areas of the region, Russian attacks on the city and its oblast have intensified. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 28 that Russian forces had fired 258 times at 30 settlements in Kherson Oblast over the past week.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.