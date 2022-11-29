Governor: Electricity restored for over 40% of consumers in Kherson.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Household consumers in the central part of the city and several other areas, a local hospital, and the railway are currently supplied with power, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported.

Kherson’s energy system was destroyed by Russian forces when they were retreating from the west bank of the Dnipro River earlier in November.

President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Deputy Chief of Staff Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Nov. 26 that power would be supplied to the city’s critical infrastructure first and then to residential areas.

After Ukraine liberated Kherson and other areas of the region, Russian attacks on the city and its oblast have intensified. President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 28 that Russian forces had fired 258 times at 30 settlements in Kherson Oblast over the past week.