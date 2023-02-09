Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor claims Russian air defense shot down Ukrainian drone in Bryansk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2023 8:18 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Alexander Bogomaz, governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, said on Feb. 9 that Russian air defense had repelled two Ukrainian drone attacks in the Starodubsky and Bryansky districts.

Bogomaz claimed on Telegram that Russia's air defense intercepted "all nine of the attacking aircraft" above the Starodubsky District and one drone over the Bryansky District.

Kyiv has not commented on Bogomaz’s allegation.

According to Bogomaz, there were no casualties as a result of either drone attack, but "operational services" were on site in the Starodubsky District.

Bryansk Oblast is located in western Russia, near Ukraine's northeastern border.

Last month, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said that Russia had fired S-400 missiles at Kyiv from Bryansk Oblast, adding that it is necessary to destroy Russian missile systems where they are stationed.

