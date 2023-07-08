Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: At least 6 dead, 5 injured after Russians shell Lyman in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 8, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least six people have been killed and five others have been injured after Russian forces targeted the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast with multiple rocket launchers, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on July 8.

According to Kyrylenko, the attack began at around 10 a.m. local time. In addition to civilian casualties, a house and a shop were damaged.

The Interior Ministry reported that among those killed were two men and four women. Three women and two men were injured.

As of Kyrylenko's update, police and paramedics were still on site to provide necessary medical assistance.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Lyman on July 8, 2023. (Photos: Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrlenko / Facebook)

Over the past 24 hours, two people were also injured in Avdiivka by Russian attacks, as well as one person in Katerynivka, one person in Dalnie, and another person in Novomykhailivka.

Prior to this morning's attack on Lyman, Kyrylenko reported that a total of 1,596 people have been killed in Donetsk Oblast and another 3,809 have been injured since the start of the full-scale invasion.

These numbers do not include the casualty rates in occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, as they are currently impossible to calculate. The actual casualty numbers are much higher.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
