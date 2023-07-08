Governor: At least 6 dead, 5 injured after Russians shell Lyman in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least six people have been killed and five others have been injured after Russian forces targeted the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast with multiple rocket launchers, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on July 8.

According to Kyrylenko, the attack began at around 10 a.m. local time. In addition to civilian casualties, a house and a shop were damaged.

The Interior Ministry reported that among those killed were two men and four women. Three women and two men were injured.

As of Kyrylenko's update, police and paramedics were still on site to provide necessary medical assistance.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Lyman on July 8, 2023. (Photos: Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrlenko / Facebook)

Over the past 24 hours, two people were also injured in Avdiivka by Russian attacks, as well as one person in Katerynivka, one person in Dalnie, and another person in Novomykhailivka.

Prior to this morning's attack on Lyman, Kyrylenko reported that a total of 1,596 people have been killed in Donetsk Oblast and another 3,809 have been injured since the start of the full-scale invasion.

These numbers do not include the casualty rates in occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, as they are currently impossible to calculate. The actual casualty numbers are much higher.