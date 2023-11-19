Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Edit post

Official: 6-year-old girl injured by Russian shelling in Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 19, 2023 12:41 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A six-year-old girl was injured when Russian forces shelled Kherson on Nov. 19, Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration, reported.

Mrochko didn't specify how grave the injuries were, saying only that the child was receiving medical help.

Kherson and the greater region have been the target of Russian attacks on a near-daily basis since Ukrainian forces liberated it from Russian occupation in November 2022.

The territory of Kherson Oblast to the east bank of the Dnipro River is still under Russian occupation, from which Russian forces continue to launch attacks against military and civilians.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported earlier on Nov. 19 that Russian forces had carried out 71 attacks across the region the previous day, injuring four people.

Children are often among the victims of such attacks. According to the official count led by Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office, at least 510 children have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion by Russia.

The actual numbers regarding child casualties may be much higher since they do not fully account for territories still under Russian occupation, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces, or experiencing heavy fighting.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
4:41 PM

Putin officially nominated as presidential candidate in 2024 election.

The group of celebrities who nominated Putin includes pro-Kremlin pop singer Yaroslav Dronov, also known as Shaman; Tatyana Navka, an actress and the wife of Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, and Jeffrey Monson, a U.S.-born boxer who has become a pro-Kremlin regional lawmaker in Russia.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.