Official: 6-year-old girl injured by Russian shelling in Kherson

A six-year-old girl was injured when Russian forces shelled Kherson on Nov. 19, Roman Mrochko, the head of the city's military administration, reported.

Mrochko didn't specify how grave the injuries were, saying only that the child was receiving medical help.

Kherson and the greater region have been the target of Russian attacks on a near-daily basis since Ukrainian forces liberated it from Russian occupation in November 2022.

The territory of Kherson Oblast to the east bank of the Dnipro River is still under Russian occupation, from which Russian forces continue to launch attacks against military and civilians.

Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported earlier on Nov. 19 that Russian forces had carried out 71 attacks across the region the previous day, injuring four people.

Children are often among the victims of such attacks. According to the official count led by Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office, at least 510 children have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion by Russia.

The actual numbers regarding child casualties may be much higher since they do not fully account for territories still under Russian occupation, recently liberated by Ukrainian forces, or experiencing heavy fighting.