Russian governor claims several drones shot down over Crimea

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 25, 2023 7:48 AM 1 min read
Drones were shot down over Russian-occupied Sevastopol overnight on May 25, Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-installed governor of the city, reported on his Telegram channel.

According to Razvozhayev, the Naval forces of the Black Sea Fleet shot down two drones with small arms while "several other drones" were jammed and landed by the local electronic warfare specialists.

No casualties or damage have been reported at the time of the publication.

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for its earlier strikes in Crimea, though it rarely gives details. The U.S. has said earlier that it supports Ukrainian strikes on military targets in the Russian-occupied peninsula.

"Russia has turned Crimea into a massive military installation…those are legitimate targets, Ukraine is hitting them, and we are supporting that," U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to return Crimea to Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
