Russian governor claims several drones shot down over Crimea

Drones were shot down over Russian-occupied Sevastopol overnight on May 25, Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-installed governor of the city, reported on his Telegram channel.

According to Razvozhayev, the Naval forces of the Black Sea Fleet shot down two drones with small arms while "several other drones" were jammed and landed by the local electronic warfare specialists.

No casualties or damage have been reported at the time of the publication.

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for its earlier strikes in Crimea, though it rarely gives details. The U.S. has said earlier that it supports Ukrainian strikes on military targets in the Russian-occupied peninsula.

"Russia has turned Crimea into a massive military installation…those are legitimate targets, Ukraine is hitting them, and we are supporting that," U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland told the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to return Crimea to Ukraine.