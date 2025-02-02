Skip to content
News Feed, Kherson Oblast, Drone attack, Civilian casualties, Russian war crimes, Russia, War, Ukrainian children
5 people including 2 children injured in Kherson after Russia targets minibus with drone, governor says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 2, 2025 5:50 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson, Ukraine. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Five people, among them two children, were injured after Russia targeted a minibus with a drone, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 2.

A 12 year-old boy and a 13 year-old girl, along with three adult women, have been diagnosed with concussions after the attack.

"All the victims have been taken to medical facilities, where doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance," Prokudin wrote.

Kherson Oblast remains under partial Russian occupation on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The region, including the city of Kherson, is frequently targeted by Russian forces, with regular attacks resulting in civilian casualties.

Drone attacks targeting civilians in the southern city of Kherson have become so frequent that locals speaking to the Kyiv Independent last year  described the violent campaign as a "human safari."

Under international law, the intentional targeting of civilians who are not actively engaged in hostilities during wartime constitutes a war crime.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.