5 people including 2 children injured in Kherson after Russia targets minibus with drone, governor says

Five people, among them two children, were injured after Russia targeted a minibus with a drone, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 2.

A 12 year-old boy and a 13 year-old girl, along with three adult women, have been diagnosed with concussions after the attack.

"All the victims have been taken to medical facilities, where doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance," Prokudin wrote.

Kherson Oblast remains under partial Russian occupation on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The region, including the city of Kherson, is frequently targeted by Russian forces, with regular attacks resulting in civilian casualties.

Drone attacks targeting civilians in the southern city of Kherson have become so frequent that locals speaking to the Kyiv Independent last year described the violent campaign as a "human safari."

Under international law, the intentional targeting of civilians who are not actively engaged in hostilities during wartime constitutes a war crime.